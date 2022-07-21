Ditto (DITTO) Trading Up 70.8% Over Last 7 Days

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001625 BTC on popular exchanges. Ditto has a total market cap of $964,334.21 and $15.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ditto has traded up 70.8% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004331 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00392240 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015630 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001741 BTC.
- Orbler (ORBR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00162128 BTC.
About Ditto
Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com.
Ditto Coin Trading
