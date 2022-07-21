Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DHCNL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26.

