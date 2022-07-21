Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ DHCNL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.10. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,847. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHCNL)
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
- Five (5) Stocks Under $50 With Double-Digit Upside
- Should You Own Either Of These Two Semiconductors? Part Two.
- Kinder Morgan Continues To Beat Expectations On Robust Demand
Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.