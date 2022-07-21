Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stock Holdings Lowered by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 23,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 9,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,925,338. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

