Don-key Price Hits $0.0146 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One Don-key coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $902,289.21 and approximately $55,138.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Don-key has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.31 or 0.00249619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,997,631 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.