Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.05% of Donaldson worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 5,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,004. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $853.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

DCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

