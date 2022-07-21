Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DCI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $50.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.06.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Donaldson will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 36.65%.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,010.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 107.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,398,000 after purchasing an additional 173,178 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 508,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

