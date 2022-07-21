Dover (NYSE:DOV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.45-8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.48. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr to $8.54-8.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of DOV opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.31 and its 200 day moving average is $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 12-month low of $116.66 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.04%.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $382,623.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dover by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dover by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

