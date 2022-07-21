Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Price Tops $0.0303 on Top Exchanges (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. In the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market capitalization of $949,741.21 and $6,442.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 44% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00322092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022019 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the exchanges listed above.

