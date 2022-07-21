Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$10.50 to C$8.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dundee Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.16.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of DPM traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.95. The company had a trading volume of 229,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,589. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$5.53 and a 1-year high of C$9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals ( TSE:DPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1.2543029 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.