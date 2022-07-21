DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on DWF Group in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($1.91) target price for the company.

DWF Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DWF Group stock traded down GBX 3.14 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 95.86 ($1.15). 180,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,297. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.89. The company has a market cap of £311.88 million and a PE ratio of -19.56. DWF Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.95 ($1.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 130.81 ($1.56).

About DWF Group

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

