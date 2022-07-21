e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. The stock traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $34.13, with a volume of 2771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.32.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ELF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,277,681.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,277,681.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,481,865.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,106 shares of company stock valued at $7,427,396. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,845,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,394,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,314,000 after acquiring an additional 587,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,700,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,924,000 after acquiring an additional 410,754 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

