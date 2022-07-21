e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) PT Raised to $35.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.27 and a beta of 1.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,978,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,730.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 42,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $1,113,395.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,106 shares of company stock worth $7,427,396 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

