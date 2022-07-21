Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Increased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,273,000. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,390,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,625,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $92.36 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.44.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

