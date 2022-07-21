easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.30

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.67.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.