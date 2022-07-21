Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Mizuho

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.73.

Shares of ETN opened at $133.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. Eaton has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Eaton by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

