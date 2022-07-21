ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.40

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.40 and traded as high as $0.41. ECA Marcellus Trust I shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 22,400 shares changing hands.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 2.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $7.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
