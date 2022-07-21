Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Down 1%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO – Get Rating) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.66 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.31). Approximately 380,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,392,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.31).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.49) price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 29.38. The company has a market capitalization of £88.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties in the Republic of Namibia and Co-Operative Republic of Guyana. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration, and Renewable Energy.

