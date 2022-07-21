Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of WAVE stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.
Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.
