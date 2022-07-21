Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Up 32.8% in June

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of WAVE stock opened at $4.54 on Thursday. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 million and a P/E ratio of -9.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.94.

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. It also operates a grid-connected wave energy array in Gibraltar under a power purchase agreement with the Government of Gibraltar and Gibraltar's National Electric Company.

