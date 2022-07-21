Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EIX. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $60.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 183.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,888,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,973,974,000 after buying an additional 1,780,762 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 50.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,792,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,330,000 after buying an additional 6,272,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after buying an additional 188,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

