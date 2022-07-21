Education Ecosystem (LEDU) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 21st. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $288,723.23 and $1.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.73 or 1.00045956 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006981 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Education Ecosystem
Education Ecosystem (CRYPTO:LEDU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico.
Education Ecosystem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Education Ecosystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Education Ecosystem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.