Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ELAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ELAN opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.68.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at $753,910.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

About Elanco Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.