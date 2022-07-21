Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up about 2.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $5,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 7.6 %

NYSE ELV opened at $459.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $483.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.34. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $110.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

