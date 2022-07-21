Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. Elevance Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to $28.70- EPS and its FY22 guidance to $28.70 EPS.

Elevance Health Trading Down 7.6 %

ELV opened at $459.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.34. Elevance Health has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.76.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

