Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Receives $9.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

EARN has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE EARN opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.44. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.68.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a negative net margin of 94.41% and a positive return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -52.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

