Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.34.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.60. 30,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,711. The firm has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

