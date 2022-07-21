Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.34.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.60. The stock had a trading volume of 30,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.30. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

