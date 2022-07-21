Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $23,978,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in Enbridge by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE ENB opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

