Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.48

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$55.48 and traded as high as C$55.88. Enbridge shares last traded at C$55.55, with a volume of 3,156,179 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$58.61.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98. The stock has a market cap of C$112.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.48.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$13.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.84%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

