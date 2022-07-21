Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 31.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.9 %

Encompass Health stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.70. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet cut Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Encompass Health by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.