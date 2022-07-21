Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in June

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ERF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Enerplus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ERF traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.87. 99,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,559,971. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.48.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a return on equity of 69.73% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently 20.73%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

