Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.89

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.89 and traded as low as $23.25. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 542 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EGHSF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Enghouse Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Enghouse Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.85.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.