Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading Up 25.7% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $540.95 million and $134.81 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00002671 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,615.84 or 0.99987995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,399,956 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

