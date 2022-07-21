EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £239,214.49 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu bought 1,040,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £239,214.49 ($285,970.70).

Amjad Bseisu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 19th, Amjad Bseisu acquired 597,210 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £149,302.50 ($178,484.76).

On Wednesday, July 13th, Amjad Bseisu bought 1,083,406 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £238,349.32 ($284,936.43).

On Friday, June 17th, Amjad Bseisu bought 716,809 shares of EnQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £186,370.34 ($222,797.78).

On Tuesday, June 14th, Amjad Bseisu acquired 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($158,669.95).

LON:ENQ opened at GBX 25.55 ($0.31) on Thursday. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £481.85 million and a P/E ratio of 141.94.

Several brokerages have commented on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.49) to GBX 42 ($0.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.54) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 23 ($0.27) to GBX 21 ($0.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

