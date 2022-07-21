Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (EBTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 1st

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.95. Enterprise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $46.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBTC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,516,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

