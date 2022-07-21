Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EBTC stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enterprise Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $396.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

