Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2022

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYWGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 33.3 %

Shares of EPHYW stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,446. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.