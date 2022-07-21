Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Trading Up 33.3 %

Shares of EPHYW stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,446. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is 0.28.

Get Epiphany Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiphany Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.