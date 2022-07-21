Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.55-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.07 billion-$5.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.16 billion. Equifax also updated its FY22 guidance to 7.55-7.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.86.

EFX traded down $5.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $200.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.19. Equifax has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

