Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.47.
Equinox Gold Price Performance
EQX traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.
Insider Activity at Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
