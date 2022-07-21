Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered Equinox Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$9.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.47.

EQX traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, hitting C$7.88. 53,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.88.

In other news, Director Gregory Smith bought 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,446.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at C$2,509,833.76. In related news, Director Gregory Smith bought 6,405 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.72 per share, with a total value of C$49,446.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,509,833.76. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$35,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 244,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,673,489.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

