Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EQBK opened at $30.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $499.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Equity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66.

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Equity Bancshares

EQBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $33.00 price target on Equity Bancshares in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut Equity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

In related news, insider Tina Marie Call sold 2,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $92,779.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,751.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 461,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 13,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.