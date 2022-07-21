Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.68-$2.78 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.66-$0.72 EPS.

ELS stock opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

