Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Essential Properties Realty Trust makes up 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after buying an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,341,000 after acquiring an additional 161,429 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,407,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $22.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

