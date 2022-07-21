Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, an increase of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $26.00 target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.69.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE EPRT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.59. 7,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 740,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 161,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

