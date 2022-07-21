Essex Savings Bank Acquires 174 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Essex Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Iyo Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $5,547,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,201,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,843,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Walmart by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 9,772 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $131.74. 139,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,736,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $361.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.26. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Gordon Haskett reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

About Walmart

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

