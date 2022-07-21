Essex Savings Bank Has $1.20 Million Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 438,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NOBL traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.06. 395,555 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.66 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
