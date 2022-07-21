Essex Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Essex Savings Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $239.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,583. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $218.00 and a 12-month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

