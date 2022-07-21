Ethernity Chain (ERN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.07 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

