Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Shares Up 3.1%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.08. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 1,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUYTY. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($45.45) to €29.00 ($29.29) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €29.00 ($29.29) to €25.00 ($25.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

