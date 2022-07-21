Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $211,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $207,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 513,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,236,000 after purchasing an additional 227,237 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,254,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,556,000 after purchasing an additional 493,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

EEFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

