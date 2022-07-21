Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

EVRI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.67.

EVRI stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. Everi has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Everi by 15.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

