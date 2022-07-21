Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

NYSE AQUA opened at $35.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 6.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

